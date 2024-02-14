Video. Video: Massive landslide in Turkey captured on camera

Hundreds of rescuers continued their search for at least nine workers trapped at a gold mine in eastern Turkey that was engulfed by a massive landslide on Wednesday.

The landslide struck the Copler mine in the town of Ilic in Turkey’s mountainous Erzincan province on Tuesday. Footage seemingly shot by a worker showed a huge mass of earth rushing down a gully, overrunning everything in its path.

The landslide involved a mound of soil extracted from the mine, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Some 800 search and rescue personnel, including police and military teams, mine rescuers and volunteers, were deployed to find the mine workers