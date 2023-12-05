WATCH: Greenpeace climbs oil company building in Rome to protest against fossil fuels

Greenpeace Netherlands released a research study at COP28 on Tuesday morning, maintaining that a single year of emissions from nine European major oil and gas companies could cause 360,000 premature deaths related to climate and temperature alteration.

The study is based on the 2022 self-reported emissions of Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Repsol, Eni, OMV, Orlen, and Wintershall Dea.

According to the report, ENI could potentially cause 27,000 premature deaths due to extreme heatwaves and extreme cold.