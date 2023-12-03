WATCH: Gazan families mourn their loved ones at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed, in the Israeli bombardment, at the Nasser hospital in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Residents of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip, mourn their loved ones at Nasser hospital. 

Israel has carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza since a ceasefire collapsed amid international calls for greater protection of civilians.

