WATCH: Siblings win Stand Up Paddle longboarding surfing World Championships

Taka and Kaede have been crowned World Champions in the APP Stand Up Paddle longboard surfing discipline.

Second and third places went to Brazil and France.

The Championships take place until 28 November 2023 off Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

In this discipline, the athletes surf on high-volume boards that allow for a classic, elegant style. The athletes perform tricks such as the "hang ten", where they place both feet on the nose of the board. Judges score the performance.

While surfing on shortboards can be figuratively described as breakdancing, surfing on longboards is ballet.

22-year-old Taka Inoue came out on top against last year's winner Leco Salazar from Brazil. Frenchman Benoit Carpentier came third