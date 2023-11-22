Watch: Empty table set up in Tel Aviv representing hostages held by Hamas

Israelis lay a table with empty chairs, representing the hostages held in Gaza since the 7 October attack by Hamas militants, during a rally in Tel Aviv calling for their release.

Hopes mounted that Hamas could release dozens of hostages from war-torn Gaza after the militant group's leader and key mediator Qatar said a truce deal was in sight and the Israeli premier pointed to "progress".

The announcements are the most optimistic yet of a potential breakthrough in the conflict, which has been raging for more than six weeks and left thousands dead on both sides.