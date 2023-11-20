Watch: 'We are all equal': Thousands take to the streets of Rio for Pride Parade

Thousands of people took part in the LGBTQA+ Pride Parade on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday calling for equality.

The march took place after a heatwave, which saw temperatures soar to dangerously high levels, ended with heavy rains across Brazil.

"We have to understand that regardless of our differences, we are all equal, we are the same and what matters is respect and unity," says one participant.

"We had four years of a fascist government, at its peak this government prohibited all the rights of our minority. So today, at this parade, we all make a cry for freedom against fascism. So it is much more important than other years," said another.