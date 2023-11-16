Watch: Durham Cathedral lights up for 2023 Lumiere Festival

In the northeast of England, Durham's cathedral and streets are illuminated by light art, as the biennial Lumiere Festival kicks off.

Running from 16-19 November, the event features artists from 15 different countries and will have over 40 installations on show.

"Every year we leave a piece that is a permanent fixture in the city" said Lumiere producer Helen Marriage.

"I think that we are the people who really concentrate on artists. So there are lots of Christmas light trails and all of that kind of stuff that light up the dark winter months. But this event every two years is a real contemporary art exhibition with artists using light as their medium".