WATCH: US demonstrators clash ahead of President Xi Jinping arrival in San Francisco

Onlookers gathered on the leaders' motorcade route, some holding signs that read “End CCP,” the initials of the Chinese Communist Party.

Others held Taiwanese and Tibetan flags, while some waved huge Chinese flags. A sign that read “Warmly Welcome President Xi Jinping” was affixed to concrete bollards.

Dozens of pro-China and a few anti-China demonstrators had also gathered near the Moscone Center, the venue where many APEC meetings were being held. Police lined up vehicles, limiting the view of demonstrators from passing dignitaries' motorcades.