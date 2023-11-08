Watch: Palestinians search for survivors and bodies after Israeli bombardment in Gaza

A plume of smoke was seen rising on Wednesday following an Israeli airstrike on a mosque in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, near the Nasser Hospital, according to an Associated Press reporter.

Palestinian Civil Defence members and residents continued to search for survivors and the bodies of victims through the rubble of a building that was hit in the Al Zana neighbourhood in Khan Yunis.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the Israeli military campaign has killed more than 10,300 people, many of them children.