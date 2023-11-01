Watch: skeletons, ghouls and ghosts throng New York's streets for the Village Halloween parade

New York City celebrated the 50th anniversary of their iconic Village Halloween Parade Tuesday night, a "spook-tacular" event, according to local media outlet WABC-TV.

This year's theme is 'Upside Down/Inside Out,' reflecting on a return to "normalcy" after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many people spent the lockdown inside, the parade looks to celebrate the freedom of coming out.

Many people dressed up for the parade.

Local resident and parade participant CK Browne said: "We're all out here to celebrate each other. And that's what I love about it."