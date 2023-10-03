WATCH: An exhibition displaying works from Vincent van Gogh's final months opens in Paris

Vincent Van Gogh stares out from his self-portrait which he painted not long before his suicide in 1890. The painting features in a new exhibition at Paris' Orsay Museum, opening on Tuesday, focussing on the two months before his death at age 37 on 29 July, 1890.

It is both extraordinary and extraordinarily painful because this brief period was one of the artist's most productive but was also his last. He produced paintings at an incredible rate of more than one a day - 74 in all, among them some of his masterpieces, as well as more than 50 drawings.

Musee D'Orsay's President Christophe Leribault said: "What we're really showing is his works and the way in which he really fought to the end to paint exceptional things."

The Van Gogh exhibition at the Musee D'Orsay will run until 4 February 2024.