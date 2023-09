However, unseasonably hot weather was reported across the country today.

Temperatures rose to over 35 degrees Celsius in the city of Shizuoka, the city of Kuwana, Mie prefecture and Kofu City in Yamanashi prefecture.

That's the latest day of a year with a daytime high of 35 degrees or over on record.

“The 'cool biz' campaign is over, and so I’m surprised at such hot weather and is wondering if it`s really autumn,” one man said.