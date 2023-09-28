WATCH: More than half of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh have now fled region

“Most of these persons were displaced into Armenia especially yesterday and the day before. The number continued to grow overnight,” he said, adding that 26,600 of the forcibly displaced crossed into Armenia on September 26 alone.

The estimated 120,000 Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh started fleeing from their homes after the 19 September aggression by Azerbaijan and signing a document, foreseeing disarmament of the Armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), dissolvent of all government bodies.

Nagorno-Karabakh President Samvel Shahramanyan has signed an order on dissolving all state agencies and organizations on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Nagorno-Karabakh official InfoCenter reported.

The order was signed given the “grave military-political situation and pursuant to ensuring the physical security and essential interests of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh as a priority, taking into consideration the agreement reached with Azerbaijan mediated by the Russian peacekeeping forces command that the free, voluntary and unimpeded passage of the NK residents with their property and vehicles through Lachin Corridor will be taken into consideration.”

All ministries and other state agencies and organizations will be disbanded by January 1, 2024, and the “NK (Artsakh) Republic ceases to exist,” reads the order.