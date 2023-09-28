WATCH: Dozens of migrants attempt to reach US climbing Tijuana border fence

Dozens of migrants jumped the border fence between Mexico and the United States in the city of Tijuana on Wednesday while work was being carried out on the structure, with dramatic images of young children crossing the wall.

In the afternoon, several migrants ran towards the fence to cross it under the helpless gaze of a police officer guarding the Mexican side.

Some witnesses claim to have seen three minors clamber over the wall, one had a baby in their arms.

Other migrants carrying packages quickly crossed a wire fence and then climbed the wall, which in some sections is up to nine metres high.

Once they crossed, the migrants quickly ran towards US territory to surrender to border patrol to request asylum.