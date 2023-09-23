No Comment videos of the week

The beer was in full flow in Germany's Bavaria state on Saturday as millions of people descending on its capital, Munich, to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest.

Hundreds of Libyan protesters gather outside disaster-hit Derna's grand mosque, accusing the authorities of neglect after a huge flash flood devastated the coastal city and swept thousands to their deaths.

Mourners carry the body of 25-year-old Palestinian Yousef Radwan, who was killed the previous day amid clashes following anti-Israel protests by the Gaza Strip's eastern border fence, during his funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron took on the UK's Queen Camilla for a quick game of table tennis on Thursday in Paris. King Charles III, Camilla and Macron visited the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to meet community sports groups and stars with France currently hosting the Rugby World Cup.

Hundreds of migrants arrived Thursday at the southern United States border, adding to the increase in recent numbers which prompted US authorities to close several border crossings.

The Homeland Security Department expanded border holding facilities by 3,250 people to nearly 23,000, and extended home surveillance nationwide for families awaiting initial asylum screenings.

