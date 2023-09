Dozens of spectators watched wrestlers Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi fight inside the Nozomi Shinkansen as the train rode them from Tokyo to Nagoya at a speed running up to 285 kilometres per hour.

The event organizer rented out the whole carriage, with tickets for 75 seats selling out within 30 minutes after release. Fighters were not allowed to destroy any part of the train interior.

Suzuki won the battle after about 30 minutes.