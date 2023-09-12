WATCH: Tens of thousands of Catalans march for independence in Barcelona

Tens of thousands of Catalans marched throughout Barcelona on Monday to mark "La Diada", also known as Catalan National Day, demanding independence six years after a failed attempt to break away from Spain.

Supporters of the Catalan independence movement walked from several different points in the city and converged in Plaza España.

The march in Barcelona this year comes as Madrid remains in political limbo following an inconclusive national election in which Catalan separatist parties hold crucial seats that could help acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez continue to govern.