No Comment of the week

No Comment videos of the week:

Thousands of people protested against sexism in Madrid on Monday, demonstrating their support for Women's World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso.

The Spanish Football Federation has called for the resignation of the suspended president, Luis Rubiales, who gave an unsolicited kiss to Hermoso during the #FIFAWWC medal ceremony.

A rare phenomenon occurred on Wednesday night. To witness the last "super blue moon" before 2037, one had to gaze up at the sky. The moon appeared 14% larger, referred to as "super" because it was slightly closer to Earth and "blue" because it was the second full moon in a month.

Returning to Earth, in Gabon, shortly after the official announcement of the general election results, which showed Ali Bongo winning with 64.27% of the votes, a group of army officers declared on television the invalidation of the election and the dissolution of institutions.

In an address from the presidential palace, President Ali Bongo confirmed that he was under house arrest and called on the international community to "make noise."

In Chile, President Gabriel Boric approved a new national search plan aimed at locating over a thousand individuals who went missing during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, who seized power in a coup 50 years ago.

Finally, Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, enjoyed what he described as 'safe and delicious' fish from Fukushima on Wednesday, just days after wastewater was released from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific.

This video follows China's decision to ban all seafood imports from Japan in response to the discharge that began on August 24.