Sète, an idyllic port, often called the Venice of the Languedoc in southern France, hosts an unusual competition on its Royal Canal each year.

Fan line the banks to watch men dressed in white balance on boats before taking on their opponents with jousting poles.

The winners are the ones left standing while the defeated tumble into the water.

The competition is part of the Saint Louis Festival and was first practised in Sète in 1666.