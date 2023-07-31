Watch: Protesters in Niger denounce France, wave the Russian flag

Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country’s future and some are calling out the junta’s reasons for seizing control.

The mutineers said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France, because he wasn’t able to secure the nation from growing jihadi violence.

But some analysts and Nigeriens say that’s just a pretext for a takeover that is more about internal power struggles than securing the nation.