The Verbier Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary in style

Over the last thirty years, the Verbier Festival in Switzerland has established itself as one of the most prestigious classical music events in Europe and the world. Excellence is the order of the day, from the greatest soloists to the talents of tomorrow, and to celebrate its 30th anniversary, no fewer than 60 of the world's greatest musicians have come together on 24 July for an unique and exceptional gala that will live long in the memories of all music lovers.

