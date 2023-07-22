WATCH: Another powerful storm lashes Serbia capital

The extreme weather comes after several days of sudden storms that have hit the Western Balkans following a heat wave.

Torrential rain poured in Belgrade on Friday night, with rainwater covering the Serbian capital’s streets.

Cars drove slower than usual, impeded by the heavy rain and severe gusts of wind which made road visibility extremely poor.

Emergency services in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia scrambled to restore electricity and clear the debris left over after another storm that hit last Wednesday.

Meteorologists said the storm was extremely powerful as it was formed after a string of very hot days.

Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fuelled by climate change.