Watch: Ukrainian volunteers rehearse nuclear fallout drills

Ukraine, which saw the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986, is preparing for another possible nuclear disaster with training exercises held on Thursday.

The training addresses the potential risk of radiation leakage from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Dozens of people on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, situated around 100 kilometres away from the plant, joined forces with local authorities to learn how to respond swiftly and effectively in case the radiation level increases as a result of damage to the plant.

Emergency service workers in white and yellow protective suits, covering their entire bodies, washed vehicles with hoses and use dosimeters to measure radiation levels.

People in civilian clothing, wearing masks, lined up one by one to have their radiation levels checked.