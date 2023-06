The 3rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Army released a video on 25 June, described as showing members of the brigade staging an assault on the 57th motorised rifle brigade of the Russian army near Bakhmut.

The 3rd Brigade said the operation had been filmed with GoPro cameras by members of the brigade’s 1st Mechanized Battalion on Saturday, 24 June.

No further information was given regarding casualties, but the brigade said the Russian rifle brigade has been "dismantled".