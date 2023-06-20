WATCH: Norway's Taekwondo for seniors

Norwegian Kirsti Stamnes, 77, is one of them.

Not only has this had a positive impact on the lives of the elderly showing up to and making new friends at practice, but also the municipality is saving greatly on the elderly becoming sportier and more independent.

This is because they can then stay longer in their own homes instead of being moved into retirement homes.

"I could never even have dreamt about starting this," Kirsti Stamnes said.

"This is about well-being and lots of nice people who have made me wonder where they were earlier in my life."