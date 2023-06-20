WATCH: Italians let off steam as rage rooms open in Rome

Italian rage room franchise Anger Games recently opened a branch in Rome. Following its success in Milan, Turin and Genoa the facility offers soundproof rooms where people pay to violently smash objects while listening to their favourite music.

The company said the activity lets people pour out their rage by having fun in a protected environment. Visitors are required to wear personal protection equipment, including jackets, helmets, protective glasses, shin guards and shoes during each session.

All so-called 'rage sessions' are filmed by a closed-circuit camera and projected live on two monitors so store managers can monitor everyone's safety. Clients can also buy the footage for an extra fee.