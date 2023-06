Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was honoured on Wednesday with a state funeral in Milan’s Duomo cathedral and a day of national mourning, as his legacy – positive or negative – was being hotly debated among Italians.

Thousands of people outside the Duomo and within erupted in applause as a sign of respect as Berlusconi’s flower-draped casket was hoisted out of the hearse and into the cathedral.