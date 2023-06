High over the Arctic, a US Air Force KC-13 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refuelling Wing serves fighter planes taking part in NATO's 2023 Arctic Challenge exercise.

The exercise involved 150 coalition aircraft including Belgian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jets.

The Stratotanker also refuelled the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

It was the fifth Arctic Challenge exercise conducted by NATO since 2013.