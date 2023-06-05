Watch: Veterans and the fallen remembered at D-day parade

Crowds gathered in Sainte-Mère-Eglise in Normandy, northern France, on Sunday to cheer on the US veterans who made their way through town, 79 years after they landed there as part of the D-Day operations to liberate Europe.

Scores lined the streets to celebrate a parade of elderly World War II soldiers gathered in Normandy to pay tribute to their fallen brothers.

Paratroopers from the 82nd and 101st Airborne landed in Sainte-Mere-Eglise in the early hours of 6 June 1944. They were the first to reach French soil as part of Operation Overlord.