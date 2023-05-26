WATCH: Yemeni street artist finds voice in aftermath of violence

Yemeni artist Alaa Rubil uses the shell-pocked buildings of his hometown as canvas, painting images of death and despair to shine a light on the horrors and victims of war.

Not long after the start of the bloody conflict between Yemen's internationally recognised government and Huthi rebel forces, the southern port city of Aden, where Rubil lives, became the scene of brutal fighting.

Today, the rubble-strewn streets of Aden double as a semi-permanent exhibition of Rubil's work – and a testament to what the city's inhabitants have lived through.