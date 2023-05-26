WATCH: Stars stun at tenth day of Cannes Film Festival

The cast and crew of South Korean director Kim Jee-woon's film "Cobweb", presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, have attracted fans.

Many flocked to the French Riveria town of Cannes on to cheer on Song Kang-Ho, who appeared in the South Korean hit film "Parasite".

American actress Andie MacDowell, French actor Eric Judor and French actress Alice Taglioni are seen among the celebrities walking the red carpet for the film "L'Été dernier" ("Last Summer") at the 76th film festival.