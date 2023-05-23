Watch: The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp hit the red carpet in Cannes

'The Idol' director and cast walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Monday to present the world premiere of two episodes of the upcoming HBO series, featuring Canadian music superstar The Weeknd and actress Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

'The Idol,' premiered out-of-competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, will debut on HBO on 4 June 2023.

Stars also attended the red carpet for 'Club Zero'. Austrian director Jessica Hausner's film, which is playing in competition at the festival, takes place at an elite school at which the bond between students and teachers takes a dark turn