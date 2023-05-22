WATCH: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law and Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes Film Festival

Alicia Vikander and Jude Law joined director Karim Aïnouz on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, on Sunday to premiere their historical thriller "Firebrand" in competition for the Palme d'Or.

Oscar-winner Vikander plays Katherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Tudor King Henry VIII who was played by Law.

Another Oscar-winning attending the festival, was actress Jennifer Lawrence, although this time as the producer, of 'Bread and Roses', a documentary which explores the day-to-day lives of three women in the weeks following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.