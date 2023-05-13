No Comment videos of the week

This week, King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been crowned in a service at Westminster Abbey in the first Coronation service for nearly 70 years. Tens of thousands gathered around the procession route despite the London rain to get a glimpse of the coronation.

Yet, a few hundred of anti-monarchy protesters heckled the royal carriage, shouting 'Not my king!'.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron led the traditional ceremony on Paris' Champs-Elysees, commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

Police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital to limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Macron's pension reforms.

Early Tuesday, Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's military. The group said three senior commanders were killed in the attacks.

On Tuesday also, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commonwealth of Independent States leaders laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, followed by a show of force during its flagship Victory Day parade on the city's Red Square.

On the other side of the front, in the empty streets of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, a baby-faced kid in baggy shorts raced his skateboard past the bombed burger joint and hit Peace Square just as air raid sirens roll over the country.

This specific story was filmed and reported by 32-year-old AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed Wednesday in a rocket fire near Bakhmut.

Finally, Elon Musk's company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket's mission was to carry 51 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, according to a SpaceX press release.

After liftoff, the reusable Falcon 9 booster landed safely on a pontoon in the Pacific Ocean.

Let the pictures tell the story.