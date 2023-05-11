Israeli and Palestinian militants trade deadly fire over Gaza

Israel's army and Gaza militants traded heavy cross-border fire overnight, with at least 22 Palestinians killed over two days in the worst escalation of violence to hit the coastal territory in months.

Sirens in the Tel Aviv area and Israel's south warned of incoming rockets while launches were reportedly seen from Gaza.

Israeli officials claim Egypt is working on a possible truce with the paramilitary Islamic Jihadist Group.

The group said one of its military leaders, Ali Ghali, was killed in a pre-dawn strike south of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, carried out by Israeli forces.