As the church bell rings, bicyclists walk into the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City for the annual "Blessing of the Bicycles" ceremony - a unique gathering in its 25th year meant to pray for the safety of bicyclists on the streets while also commemorating those who lost their lives on the road.

"Maybe I don't feel more protected, but just cared for and it's nice to know there's a lot of people out there that bike and you know, want to be like safe and care about how the streets are run," says Katherine Schoeller, an attendee of the event.