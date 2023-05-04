WATCH: Israelis block roads in protest against Netanyahu legal plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March after intense pressure and the opposing sides are trying to reach a compromise agreement. But in a sign of the mistrust of his intentions, tens of thousands have continued to protest every Saturday night since.

Thursday's midweek protest was expected to be smaller, but demonstrators are hoping to remind legislators of their presence and their ability to disrupt the country over their opposition to the overhaul.

Major roads and intersections in seaside Tel Aviv and elsewhere were choked off by dozens of protesters waving Israeli flags.

Demonstrations took place outside the homes of Israel's ceremonial president and of the country's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in exchange for the plan being paused demanded Netanyahu grant him authority over a new national guard, which critics say would amount to his own personal militia.

Police said one protester was arrested for causing disturbances.

Protest leaders have billed Thursday's event a call for “equality,” expanding their criticism to the rising cost of living in Israel and the military draft exemptions granted to most ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Protesters also gathered in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox city just east of Tel Aviv, against the military draft exemptions contained in the draft law.