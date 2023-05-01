WATCH: Tornado strikes Virginia Beach on US East Coast

The City of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area and damaged dozens of homes, downed trees and caused gas leaks.

Between 50 and 100 homes were damaged after the tornado touched down around 6 p.m., city officials said in a statement Sunday. City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office confirmed the tornado based on “debris signature on radar, damage reports, and videos of the storm.” The agency said in a tweet Monday that a crew was surveying the damage to determine the rating, or severity, of the tornado.

The agency confirmed another tornado over the weekend in Florida in a weekend filled with hazardous weather across the US, including high water on the Mississippi River which tested flood defences in Iowa and Illinois as it crests in the area Monday.