WATCH: Police and protesters clash in Paris as May Day marches turn violent

Police fired tear gas in Paris as thousands marched in one of the country's biggest May Day demonstrations in years, mobilised against French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The interior ministry said that, nationwide, 108 police officers were injured in the disturbances and more than 290 arrests were made, including 90 in Paris.

Tear gas was also fired during a march in Lyon after troublemakers smashed bank windows and other property.

French police have come under fire for using drones to film disruptions on Monday in some cities.

Organisers see the pension reform as a threat to hard-fought worker rights, while Macron argues it's economically necessary as the population ages.