Watch: Borell gets haircut by Colombian barber

The European Union will support upcoming peace talks between the Colombian government and dissident factions of the disarmed FARC guerrillas, the bloc's diplomacy chief said on Wednesday.

President Gustavo Petro has been pursuing negotiations in recent months with a swath of armed actors in Colombia – many of them linked to drug trafficking – including paramilitary groups, criminal gangs and dissident groups that split off from the Marxist FARC guerrilla movement when it signed a peace accord with the government in 2016.

During his visit to Colombia, Borrell announced 10 million euros in aid to support migrant assistance projects, as well as 10 million dollars earmarked for deforestation prevention efforts.

Negotiations are set to begin with the Central General Staff, one of the main FARC dissident groups, in May.