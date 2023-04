Peruvian shamans offer tributes and perform invocations to nature's elements on Earth Day to "calm the anger" of the planet that is affected by man-made environmental pollution.

Several shamans equipped with coca leaves, swords, smoking ceramic pots, incense and a live snake take part in the ceremony in Lima.

"We are doing this ritual to strengthen the world since it is the planet's day so that there will be no more pollution," says Cleofe Sedano, an Amazonic shaman