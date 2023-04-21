WATCH: thousands of Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Al Aqsa, marking the end of Ramadan

Thousands of Palestinians gathered early Friday in the Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The worshippers conducted prayers by the Dome of the Rock shrine and families gathered to celebrate and watch entertainers.

After prayers, hundreds of protesters chanted slogans in support of the Islamic militant group, Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Weeks of heightened tensions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank have marked a rare convergence this month of the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.