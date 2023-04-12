AI makes its mark in art museums and galleries

OpenAI's ChatGPT has put artificial intelligence in the headlines, and AI is now making its mark in art museums and galleries.

AI can train itself on a vast collection of digitised artworks to produce new images.

But are those images really art, and who owns them? That's an ongoing debate in the art world.

While some embrace the rapidly developing technology, others are not enthused.

Critics claim AI is copying and processing millions of copyright-protected images without a license to create its own art.

Some artists behind AI artworks are displaying their works in Californian museums.