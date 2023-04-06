Flre and ice: Slovakian orchard's innovative fight against frost

In the middle of the night, workers in a Slovakian orchard carefully place paraffin flames under cherry trees to protect them from the frost.

They are using candles, pellet stoves, and smoke-projecting machines to maintain a temperature between -1 and 0 degrees to save the cherry trees.

Apple trees, meanwhile, are covered in ice, a procedure which creates a bubble around the trees' buds, maintaining the most sensitive parts at a temperature of 0 degrees.

"It is a very very hard night shift and I hope that we saved something," says Martin, who is in charge of the cherries in the orchard.