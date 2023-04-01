No Comment videos of the week

This week, thousands of people marched in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu announced a "pause" of a highly contested justice reform on Monday, but the protesters kept rioting demanding the total cancellation of the project.

On a more positive note, an Afghan orphaned toddler was reunited with her family. The little girl, named Aliza, was only four weeks old at the time her mother and father died in the suicide bombing that took place at Kabul airport in August 2021.

Amid the carnage, a teenage boy grabbed her and carried her into a US military evacuation flight directed to Doha, Qatar.

She was renamed Maryam in Qatar’s Dreama orphanage, where almost two years later, she was finally reunited with her uncle and her siblings.

In France, a violent protest over water reservoirs resulted in many injuries after clashes with the police.

Last Saturday, more than 25,000 protesters gathered in the rural town of Sainte-Soline, in the west of France, to call on the government to stop the construction of reservoirs that would store water pumped from the underground and be used by farmers during dry summer months. According to the activists, too much priority is being given to farmers on the use of water.

On Thursday, King Charles met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a historic state visit.

The King became the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament was in session. The monarch applauded Berlin for the help it has given Ukraine and paid tribute to the Anglo-German 'friendship'.

On the other side of the planet, in Nashville, USA, a former student carrying two assault rifles and a handgun killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at a Christian elementary school, on Monday.

The attacker was fatally shot by the police.

Not so far away from Tennessee, Trump’s supporters cheered the former President following his indictment. They gathered outside his Palm Beach estate, Florida, on Thursday night, waving pro-Trump flags and singing patriotic songs.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud and a hush-money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

