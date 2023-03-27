Watch: Coronation souvenirs boost struggling English ceramics industry

Just six weeks before King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, an historic English pottery is working flat out to meet the demand for fine bone china souvenirs.

"You just feel so proud. There's been nothing like this since the queen's coronation," said Gary Fraser, production manager at Duchess China 1888 in the central English city of Stoke-on-Trent, home of the country's pottery industry.

Fraser, 57, whose father and grandfather also worked in the potteries, remembers them coming home with commemorative pieces from previous royal occasions such as Queen Elizabeth II's silver jubilee

"You get a sense of being part of history. People will pass these things on to their grandkids," said Fraser.

Established in 1888 in Longton, one of the six towns that make up the city of Stoke-on-Trent, Duchess China has been making fine bone china for over 130 years.