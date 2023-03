Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a ceremony honouring Ukrainian soldiers who died liberating the village of Moshchun from Russian occupiers.

The battle for Moschun happened in the initial phase of the war and was described as "one of the turning points" by Zelenkskyy.

Soldiers lay floral tributes at the memorial for dead soldiers and afterwards Zelenskyy handed out medals to the military.