WATCH: Demonstrators gather in Paris as pension reform definitively adopted

Demonstrators took to the streets of the French capital on Monday night, some chanting anti-fascist slogans, others setting fire to garbage cans after President Emmanuel Macron's government survived two no-confidence motions in parliament.

Intense pressure on Macron continues after the adoption of a controversial pension reform bill that pushes the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The French president has argued that pension changes are needed to avoid crippling deficits in the coming decades linked to France's ageing population.

Opponents of the reform say it places an unfair burden on low earners, women and people working in physically demanding jobs.

A new round of strikes and protests has been called on Thursday and is expected to again bring public transport to a standstill in several areas.