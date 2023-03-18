Watch: Thousands gather for St Patrick's Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, March 17, to celebrate a 100-year-old tradition, the country’s annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

Meanwhile, passengers at Cork Airport were greeted with an Irish dancing performance by a group of students from the John Lonergan Academy of Dance, upon arrival to the Emerald Isle on St Patrick’s Day.

Elsewhere, an Irish band entertained passengers with music as they waited to deplane on a flight from Dublin to New York on March 11.

Celebrations were also underway in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, March 11, as the city dyed its river green for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade. According to the local media, the tradition goes back 61 years.