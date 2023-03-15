WATCH: Tropical Cyclone Freddy devastates Malawi

Tropical Cyclone Freddy has caused devastation in parts of southern Africa, killing at least 219 people in Malawi and Mozambique since Saturday night.

Local authorities in Malawi say heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides which have killed 199 people.

President Lazarus Chakwera declared a “state of disaster” in the country's southern region and the now-ravaged commercial capital, Blantyre.

The country's disaster management directorate reported that some 19,000 people in the south of the nation have been displaced and that the damage caused by the cyclone has been hindering relief efforts.

Reports from Mozambique’s disaster institute on Tuesday confirmed that 20 people have died in the country and 1,900 homes have been destroyed in the coastal Zambezia province.

Tens of thousands of people are still holed up in storm shelters and accommodation centres.

Freddy will continue to thump central Mozambique and southern Malawi with extreme rainfall before it exits back to the sea late Wednesday afternoon, the UN’s meteorological centre on the island of Réunion projected.